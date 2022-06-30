Woman killed in shooting at home on Indianapolis' far southwest side

One woman was killed in a shooting at home in a subdivision on Indianapolis’ far southwest side Wednesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the home in reference to a person shot and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene after the arrival of paramedics, said IMPD officer William Young.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hosta Way. Investigators believe a disturbance between two individuals preceded the shooting.

A person of interest stayed on the scene after the shooting then was transported to the department’s homicide office to speak with investigators, Young said.

More news: Indiana special session on abortion, taxpayer refund pushed back to end of July

More: Reports: Fireball 'the size of a horse' spotted over Central Indiana early Wednesday

The residential street, with single-family homes, was blocked off with crime tape as police investigated. Children rode bikes in the street and sidewalks nearby and neighbors gathered nearby to watch the police activity.

Allen Floyd, who lives a few houses down from where the shooting occurred, said the neighborhood and the far southwest side of the city is normally quiet and free of major police activity. The subdivision is one where residents hang around outside their homes on evenings and weekends on their driveways or front lawns, he said.

Elsewhere in Indianapolis Wednesday evening, three people were injured in a separate shooting on the city’s west side, Young said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigate after a woman was shot and killed at a home in the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Indianapolis' far southwest side on June 29, 2022.

That shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Guion Road around 6:20 p.m. One person was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Two more people were found outside the vehicle with gunshot wounds and transported to hospitals in serious but stable condition, Young said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IMPD by dialing 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman killed in shooting on Indianapolis southwest side