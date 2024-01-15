Woman killed in shooting at Jennings convenience store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jennings convenience store.

According to a county police spokesperson, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday at the New York Market & Liquor convenience store, located in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital but later died. The victim has not been identified.

Police claim the woman entered the convenience store with a man. A struggle occurred and the man shot the woman in the store.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

