Woman killed in shooting on Linwood Boulevard, second homicide this year on same block

Kansas City police released the name of a 43-year-old woman who was fatally shot inside of a residence in the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard earlier this month.

Latoshia Johnson was found Nov. 9 suffering from a gunshot wound when officers arrived at the residence just before 8:30 p.m.

Details of what led to the shooting and suspect information were not released Wednesday.

In June, police responding to another residence on the same block found 32-year-old Andrea Dean who had been shot.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Spears, 33, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing, which allegedly occurred during an argument with Dean.

Clergy and community activists gathered in the neighborhood to challenge residents to resolve their ongoing conflicts peacefully instead of resorting to violence.

The initiative, called “21 Days of Peace,” utilized conflict resolution experts from the Center for Conflict Resolution, and spiritual counseling from ordained clergy from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City and the Concerned Clergy Coalition.

Johnson’s death was the 134th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).