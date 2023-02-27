Woman killed in shooting near Ballard High School

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting near Ballard High School.

Police were called to 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 65th Street, a block south of the school, at around 3 a.m. Monday.

A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed outside an apartment building.

There is no threat to the school, according to police.

A KIRO 7 News crew spoke with a Seattle Police Department spokesperson who said no suspect information was available and it is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Crime scene investigators and detectives are collecting evidence in the area.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call SPD at 206-223-5000.