Woman killed in shooting near Blue Heron Boulevard bridge in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH — A woman died Tuesday in a shooting in Riviera Beach, city police said.

Officers did not immediately identify the woman, but a city spokesperson said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a call on Avenue E, in the vicinity of 23rd and 24th streets, about one-quarter mile southwest of the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge. They did not release any other details regarding Tuesday's incident, saying the investigation remains open.

It is the 50th confirmed homicide in Palm Beach County this year, and least the fourth in Riviera Beach, according to a Palm Beach Post database. The city reported 10 homicides during 2021, the database show

