UPDATE: Woman killed in shooting near Lake Tapps. Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Update, 9 a.m.: From the sheriff’s department via Twitter: “After further investigation, detectives arrested the 38 year old man for the murder of the female victim. The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Murder in the 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.”

Previous post: A woman was killed in a shooting in the Lake Tapps area Thursday, and Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 1:13 a.m. saying a 33-year-old woman accidentally had been shot in a neighborhood off South Tapps Drive East, the sheriff’s department reported.

Deputies were sent to the area and helped provide medical aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman and a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were outside in a cul de sac at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s department reported. The other two people were expected to be interviewed by detectives.

“Right now it is being investigated as a suspicious death,” the department reported.