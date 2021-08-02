Woman killed in shooting in NW Austin

Aug. 1—Officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. Saturday of a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th St. NW in Austin. EMS provided assistance to the woman on the scene, and she was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System Austin hospital, where she died.

The victim, who will be identified pending a preliminary autopsy and family notification, was taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester.

Officials do not believe the incident was random and said that while the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.