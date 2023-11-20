Woman killed in shooting outside NE Side pet store, suspect arrested after standoff

A 42-year-old woman died Sunday evening after being shot outside a Northeast Side shopping center and police arrested the suspect after a brief standoff.

Columbus police received a call about 4:35 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting outside the Pet Supplies Plus store, located at 4886 Morse Road in the New Albany Square shopping center. Officers found 42-year-old Kandi Henderson, who had been shot.

EMTs took Henderson to Mount Carmel East hospital for treatment, but she died at 6:46 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives identified 60-year-old Stephan Turner, of the Northeast Side, as a suspect.

Police have not disclosed what relationship, if any, Turner and Henderson had prior to the shooting.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, witnesses gave police a description of a suspect, the suspect's vehicle and a license plate number. Detectives were able to trace the vehicle to Turner.

Officers went to Turner's home in Gahanna and found the vehicle parked in the driveway.

At least two other witnesses told police that Turner had told them he had committed the shooting and one of those witnesses saw Turner with a handgun, according to police.

With police at his home, Turner barricaded himself inside, leading to a brief standoff, police said. Turner eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Turner has been charged with murder, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. He is scheduled to have his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

