Woman killed in shooting at Richardson Starbucks; suspect arrested, police say

A 52-year-old woman died after a confrontation at a Richardson Starbucks escalated into a shooting Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at a Starbucks Coffee location at 4151 E. Renner Road in Richardson. Police said they were dispatched to the area after receiving 911 calls about shots fired.

Investigators said a 23-year-old woman pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times after a “disturbance” with the 52-year-old victim. Officers believe the two women knew one another.

“Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release. “The suspect was taken into custody by responding officers.”

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect or the victim.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.