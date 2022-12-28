Woman killed in shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex, homicide investigation ensues

A woman was killed in a broad daylight shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Tallahassee.

The shooting, which has prompted a homicide investigation, happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Terra Lake Apartments, 1375 Pullen Road, just off Old Bainbridge Road, according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident alert.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found an "adult female deceased in the parking lot," the alert read.

No arrests have been made, said spokesperson. This remains an open and active investigation.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

There have been at least 105 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 19 deaths and 89 injuries, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

