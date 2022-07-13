Woman killed in shooting at University City shopping center, CMPD confirms

A woman has died in a shooting in a parking lot off of University City Boulevard Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. CMPD said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police said they were called to the shopping center parking lot near John Kirk Drive and Old Concord Road just after 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

NEW: Maj. Brain Foley says a woman was shot. Officers tried to save her. She died on scene. Police are asking for witnesses to call them. At this point, no arrests have been made. The circumstances behind the shooting hasn’t yet been determined. @wsoctv — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 13, 2022

In a news briefing, CMPD Major Brian Foley said when officers arrived, they tried to save the woman’s life but she died at the scene.

A Channel 9 crew saw several patrol cars that were surrounding an ATM in the parking lot. We arrived at about 6 a.m. to see officers putting crime tape up near the ATM and a nearby restaurant. A CMPD Crime Scene Investigations van was also at the scene.

Major Foley said it’s too early to tell what led up to the shooting. He said investigators are reviewing all the evidence and information available and looking at footage from nearby surveillance cameras.

We have reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police if they are looking for any suspects.

