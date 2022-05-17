Woman killed in shooting on W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk, police say

In this article:

A woman was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Norfolk police say.

Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting around 4:10 in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road, near Parkwood Manor Apartments.

At the scene, police pronounced a woman dead.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check Pilotonline.com for updates.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virigniamedia.com