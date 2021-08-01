Woman killed in shooting at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, officers say

One woman was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery in St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg Police Department officers said.

Located near the corner of 60th Street South and 1st Avenue South, officers found Joana Peca, 27, dead inside her car with a gunshot wound. Peca had two young children in the car with her, and officers found they were unharmed but very frightened.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody, and officers report the investigation is ongoing. No names of any potential suspects were released in the St. Petersburg Police Department’s report.

The St. Petersburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and a tip to TIP411.

