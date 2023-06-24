Woman killed, six hospitalized in Charlotte overnight shootings, police say

A woman died and six people were hospitalized in three Charlotte shootings since Friday night, police said Saturday.

The woman was shot just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nations Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Medic pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

That’s off Nations Ford Road in Steele Creek.

Police found the woman and a man with gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call. The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police didn’t release the names of the woman and man. CMPD hasn’t said if officers know what prompted the shooting or if they’re searching for a shooter.

Around the same time, three men were shot in the 2300 block of North Graham Street, police said.

Officers responded to calls of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the old Playhouse Arcade, CMPD Major Gabe Chickoree said on Twitter.

All three were hospitalized, Chickoree said. Two had serious, life-threatening injuries, one of whom was in surgery Saturday morning, he said.

“This type of violence in the city is something that all of us as residents and citizens of this community have to take a stance against regarding what’s going on,” Chickoree said in a CMPD video on Twitter.

“If you’re going to an area where you think potentially there might be some type of issue ongoing, please call 911,” he said. “If you’re at a night club, if you’re out, we want to encourage everyone to call 911 if you see a disturbance start to happen, before this type of incident rises to the level where it’s at today.”

Chickoree’s remarks came the morning after a person was shot in the 3100 block of North Davidson Street, in the heart of the NoDa area.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of a fight that led to the shooting according to CMPD.

The person who was shot was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said. North Davidson Street was temporarily closed for the police investigation between 34th and 35th streets.

Friday night, Medic confirmed two people with serious injuries were taken to a hospital.Police haven’t said if the second person hospitalized had been shot.

Observer staff in the vicinity heard the shots fired and saw police blocking streets in the area where the shooting occurred.

Police on Saturday released no more details about the shooting..