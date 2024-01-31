Woman killed after slamming into stopped Amazon truck on I-75 in Ocala

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday. Here's what we know:

Where? Along I-75, just south of the State Road 326 exit in the northbound lanes.

Vehicles involved: A semitractor-trailer and a Buick Cascada.

Who died? The woman driving the Buick. The truck driver was not injured.

FHP officials said the victim was driving this vehicle when it slammed into the back of a parked semi on the side of the road on Tuesday.

What happened? Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an Amazon semitractor-trailer was northbound on I-75 when the big rig driver rear-ended a vehicle that was slowing down in front of him. The Amazon driver pulled over to the left and stopped on the paved emergency shoulder, troopers said.

A witness told law enforcement officials that the driver of the Buick was driving recklessly on the highway and slammed into the back of the parked semi.

This was the scene of Tuesday's crash along I-75 that claimed the life of one person.

About the victim: FHP officials said the deceased was a 27-year-old woman from Marion Oaks.

Times: Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 9:34 a.m. and arrived at 9:44 a.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at 9:45 a.m.

This is what traffic looked like Tuesday following a crash on I-75 that killed one person.

Was traffic backed up? Yes. Traffic traveling northbound was moving very slowly from the State Road 40 exit to the SR 326 exit. Southbound traffic was not affected by the crash. Traffic along the side roads were bumper to bumper.

Other fatalities: Wednesday's death was the seventh traffic fatality for the year. Last year, troopers recorded 92 traffic deaths in Marion County. The number does not include traffic deaths from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

