Woman killed in small town's first murder since 1980s

A 50-year-old Saint Jo woman has died from injuries she received from an alleged beating at her home on Aug. 5.

Police

Saint Jo Police Chief Mark Robertson said the case began as an aggravated assault but has now turned to murder after her death on Aug. 11.

Robertson explained a neighbor discovered Tia Hutson seriously injured at her home in Saint Jo and called 911 for an ambulance.

Hutson was transported to Nocona General Hospital and then airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious facial and head injuries.

The death has shaken this small community where Robertson said the last murder happened in 1986. The chief contacted the Texas Rangers for assistance.

The Montague County town is about an hour's drive southeast of Wichita County. Saint Jo is home to about 863 people.

“We have three in the department including myself. Ranger Josh Engleman responded and is on the investigation, which opens us up to more resources for criminal investigation,” explained the chief.

The investigation is still in the early stages as it transitions from aggravated assault to murder. Robertson said an autopsy will be performed.

The chief added from what he understands Hutson was not married and did yard maintenance around Saint Jo.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Saint Jo Police at 940-995-2337 or the Montague County Crimestoppers at (866) 499-8477.

