Woman killed in snowmobile crash near Daniels Summit identified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday near Daniels Summit.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 51-year-old Sarah Scott.

Investigators believe Scott lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. She died at the scene.

The crash happened near Daniels Summit, an area of the Wasatch Range roughly 70 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

“We respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and do not plan to release additional details at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

