A woman was killed in South Miami-Dade early Tuesday. ‘Domestic related’ police say

A shooting early Tuesday morning left a woman in her 40s dead in a Florida City street, Miami-Dade police say.

According to Miami-Dade police, which investigates homicides in Florida City, the shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. at 254 SW 344th St. They say the violence was “domestic related.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

