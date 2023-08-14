Woman killed in South Oak Park shooting; Sacramento police detain homicide suspect

A woman was shot to death Monday morning in the South Oak Park neighborhood, and Sacramento police said they have detained a man they believe is responsible for the homicide.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of 23rd Avenue, just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and a few blocks east of Highway 99.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman who suffered at least one gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived shortly after the officers and began performing life-saving measures. The medics took the wounded woman to a hospital where she later died. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Officers at the scene detained a man suspected in the shooting. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators arrived and took over the investigation, collecting evidence at the scene, canvassing the area and questioning witnesses.

Police said the detained man would be arrested on homicide charges. The department will release his name after he had been booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

This homicide investigation remains active at the scene, but detectives believe that there are no other suspects in this fatal shooting.

Investigators asked anyone with information about either of this week’s fatal shootings to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.