Woman killed in South Side hit-and-run ID'd by medical examiner

Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin announced on Sunday that it was breached and that the hackers stole around $200 million. “In the early morning of September 23, 2023 Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets,” the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The company said it contacted Google and crypto security firm SlowMist to help with the investigation.