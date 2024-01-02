Woman killed in southeast Las Vegas valley crash on Christmas Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley left a woman dead on Christmas Day, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

On Monday, Dec. 25 around 12:26 a.m., NSP responded to a crash in the area of I-11 and the Horizon Drive northbound off-ramp.

NSP said a Mitsubishi Eclipse was driving northbound on I-11 when it left the lane and overturned. The passenger of the car was “partially ejected” from the vehicle as it overturned.

That passenger, identified as 31-year-old Leyanis Diaz Martinez of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

This marks NSP Southern Command’s 71st fatal crash, resulting in 88 fatalities in 2023.

