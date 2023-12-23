Woman killed in southwest Charlotte, police say

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened on the 6400 block of Hermsley Road. Channel 9′s photographer in the neighborhood saw multiple police units and Crime Scene Investigations around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim was a female.

ALSO READ: Woman killed in south Charlotte double shooting, police say

Officials have not released information about a suspect.

It is unknown what led up to the homicide at this time.

Details are limited.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives investigate homicide in south Charlotte double shooting)