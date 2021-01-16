Woman killed by speeding driver on Charlotte road, cops say

Joe Marusak

A 32-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding car on a Charlotte road, police said Saturday.

The wreck happened Wednesday night. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release, a driver, Ingrid Freiheit, was turning left onto North Sharon Amity Road from Wilora Lake Road just after 6 p.m., when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Julio Gilberto Perez with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, and fictitious registration, the CMPD release says. Freiheit died at the scene.

Perez and others in cars involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital. CMPD officers arrested him after he was released from Carolinas Medical Center on Friday, the release states.

Police are not saying how fast they believe Perez was driving.

The collision sent Freiheit’s car into the southbound lanes, where another driver hit her, police said.

