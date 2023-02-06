Woman killed in Springfield shooting identified

Feb. 6—A woman who was killed in a Springfield shooting on Sunday morning that also left a man injured was identified by police.

Racquel Fowler, 54, died of her wounds, according to a report from the Springfield Police Division.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of West Liberty Street, according to police.

Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield incident report. She died of her wounds at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for his injuries, according to the incident report.

The victims' connection has not been released by police as of Monday.

Police said the suspect was not at the scene when they arrived, according to the incident report. Police said on Sunday that they are looking into whether a crash on North Limestone and Ward streets was connected to the shooting.

The incident report states officers believe the shooting is linked to a burglary case in the 2000 block of Beatrice Street.