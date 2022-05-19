Woman killed in stabbing at downtown Indianapolis park Thursday evening

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police vehicle is parked near the intersection of N. Meridian Street and Vermont Street where officials are investigating a fatal stabbing. May 19, 2022.

One woman died after being stabbed at a downtown Indianapolis park near the Indiana War Memorial just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Crime scene tape closed off a large portion of University Park as investigators gathered evidence. People exercising and walking their dogs passed nearby, while a group of people gathered for a food giveaway close to the scene.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Meridian Street because of a disturbance or fight, said IMPD Officer William Young. The officers arrive within minutes and found a woman with stab wounds.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where she died, Young said.

Police have not arrested any suspects and did not have any suspect descriptions to release as of Thursday evening, Young said.

“Our officers were very close when this call came in,” Young said. “I believe it's a matter of folks learning how to deal with conflict resolution."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

