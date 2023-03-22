Woman killed in stabbing in St. Paul, man in custody

A woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in St. Paul and police took a man into custody.

Officers were called to a residence in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on a report of a stabbing about 9 p.m. They found a woman with apparent stab wounds to her upper body in the 1000 block of East Maryland Avenue.

Police said there were multiple witnesses holding a man and officers took him into custody.

Paramedics took the woman to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said they will release her name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms her identity and cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the stabbing.

The woman’s death was the eighth homicide of the year in St. Paul; there were 11 as of this date last year.

