Woman killed by stray bullet during fight between 2 men at Mesa house party

Mesa Police Department.

A man was arrested on Sunday in a house party shooting that started with an altercation between two men and ended with a stray bullet killing a woman in Mesa.

Charles Norice, 31, was arrested by police the night of the shooting and booked on a second-degree murder charge.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police officers responded to a residence near Southern Avenue and Higley Road in Mesa for reports of a shooting at a birthday party.

Witnesses told officers that during the night an argument and then a fight began between a man at the party and Norice. The fights began inside the home with the man striking Norice and then they both exited to the front of the home, according to witness statements made to police.

Once outside, Norice went to his vehicle to retrieve a semi-automatic handgun and he shot it into the air, according to a Mesa police report.

Norice then started walking toward the house. The man involved in the fight ran toward the house in an effort to get the handgun away from Norice, police said.

As the other man approached, Norice pointed the gun at him, and a struggle began between the two men over the gun, police said. Then, a shot was fired. The bullet did not hit either of the two men, but instead struck and killed a woman standing behind them who was identified as 31-year-old Stephanie White, according to police.

Norice then entered the home with the gun, police said. A witness followed Norice inside the house due to a fear that some of the children inside would be in danger, police said. Norice pointed his gun at two witnesses inside of the house but did not shoot, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they discovered Norice in the backyard of the home and he was taken into custody, police said. The handgun was located outside near where Norice was found, according to court documents.

At least one fired cartridge casing and a live bullet were located outside the front of the house where the gun was fired, police said. One of the witnesses' vehicles, which was parked in the driveway of the residence, had a defect in the front passenger headlight and it appeared a bullet was inside, according to police reports.

Norice was taken to the police station and interviewed by police. His injuries included abrasions on his right knee, right and left forearms, and a hematoma on his front right head. Norice believed due to his injuries, it affected his memory of the incident, according to court documents.

Police said Norice had recollections leading up to the assault and usually has normal memory functions.

He admitted to police that he was at the home the night of the shooting and that he owns a semi-automatic handgun similar to the one found at the scene, police said. He said he usually keeps his handgun in his vehicle glovebox, according to police.

He remembered being struck during a fight with a man at the party but told police he did not remember why the fight began. He said he believed the assault took place at the home, but was not sure about the location, according to police reports.

Norice initially told police that he went to his vehicle to retrieve his weapon to defend himself, but then said he did not remember going to his vehicle or retrieving his handgun. He said the last time he saw his handgun was in the glovebox about two days before the incident. He said he did not have any memory of removing the gun or loading it, according to police reports.

Norice also did not remember firing the handgun multiple times, going inside the home after the gun was discharged, or being detained by officers, according to police reports.

Norice was booked on one count of second-degree murder in the death of White, three counts of aggravated assault for pointing the weapon at three different people, and three counts of disorderly conduct for discharging the weapon into the air when several people were nearby, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman killed by stray bullet during fight between 2 men in Mesa