🌱 Woman Killed On Subway Platform + History Of Fires In The Bronx

Happy Martin Luther King Day. Public schools and government buildings are closed, and there's lots of opportunities to commemorate the civil rights movement.

First, today's weather:

Morning rain, then flurries. High: 43 Low: 27.

Here are the top 6 stories in New York City today:

Last Sunday's fire in The Bronx wasn't the first and it won't be the last. Patch took a look at the disproportionate amount of fires that have plagued the borough over the past fifty years–from the 1970s "decade of fire" when it lost 80 percent of its housing stock to fires, up to the present. (New York City Patch) 40-year-old Michelle Go was killed on Saturday after being pushed in front of a train at 42nd street by a homeless man who turned himself in to the police. The assault is widely believed to have been an Asian-American hate crime. According to NYPD data, incidents targeting Asians in NYC are up 361 percent over the past year. (NBC New York) Preservationists seek historic landmark status for a house in Greenwich Village, once a hub of Black culture in the neighborhood and home to Jacob Day during the 19th century, who fought for the right to vote of African-Americans. The house may also have been a stop on the Underground Railroad. (New York Daily News) Buzz-A-Rama, the last remaining slot-car racing shop in New York City, is closing permanently after more than 50 years in business. The long-time owners died from COVID-19 last Spring. (Gothamist) Multiple Broadway shows are announcing a winter "hiatus" for as long as nine weeks. They see that as an alternative to navigating COVID-related cancellations if actors or staff were to get sick, and some believe this might be a lasting trend. (AMNY) The winter is one of the best seasons to spot ducks in New York City, when many species that breed in Alaska and Canada make the trek down to our (slightly) milder climate. (Gothamist)

From our sponsor:

Today's New York City Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in New York City:

MLK Day of Service: East New York Street Tree Care at Blake Ave & Miller Ave. (9:30 AM)

Hip House Cardio class online (10:00 AM)

Bobby Rush at Blue Note Jazz Club, 131 West 3rd Street (8 PM)

From my notebook:

Join Historical Interpreters online today, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day , to learn about how early civil rights activists like T. Thomas Fortune and Ida B. Wells fought against voter discrimination. (Facebook)

All New Yorkers can now make appointments for in-home COVID-19 vaccinations. Go to http://nyc.gov/homevaccine or call 877-829-4692. (Facebook)

Mayor Eric Adams brought "swagger" back to New York City in a Saturday Night Live parody. (Instagram)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Vintage Modern Altavista Alta Vista Lacquer Highboy Bureau $350 (Details)

Add your item

Loving the New York City Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at newyorkcity@patch.com

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you around.

— Dashiell Allen

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch