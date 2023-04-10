Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Pacific Palisades is identified

A 32-year-old woman who was killed by a suspected DUI driver during a crash early Saturday in Pacific Palisades has been identified, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as Ashleigh Lawrence, a Los Angeles resident.

Emergency personnel responded to the 17400 block of Sunset Boulevard at Palisades Drive shortly before 1 a.m. according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A driver traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway crashed into three vehicles parked on the shoulder, launching two of them off the road and onto the rocks below, police said.

The vehicles struck three people, including Lawrence, another 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Lawrence died at the scene and the other two were taken to a hospital for their injuries, the Fire Department said. They were listed in stable condition.

The LAPD did not release the suspect's name, only describing him as a 21-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.