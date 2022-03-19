Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. Driver arrested at hospital

A man was arrested for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a woman was killed in a crash on Marks and Jensen Avenues on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe appeared to be under the influence when his SUV blew through a stop sign around 8:40 p.m. and slammed into the driver’s side of a second SUV.

The woman driving the second SUV was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. She later died, the CHP said.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Tahoe was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his SUV into a field at the northwest corner of the intersection. He was also taken to the hospital but was arrested for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. He will be booked into Fresno county jail once he’s recovered.

His identity was not immediately available Saturday.