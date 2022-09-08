Woman killed in Tacoma crash with person driving stolen car is identified

A 31-year-old woman killed in Tacoma last week in an Eastside wreck was identified by the medical examiner. The person who collided with the woman’s car was in a stolen vehicle, according to police, and they ran from the crash.

Janessa Sjogren died Sept. 1 of multiple blunt force injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The release listed her hometown as unknown.

Tacoma Police Department said the day of the crash that Sjogren was driving a minivan on East 34th Street just before 3:30 p.m. as a sedan approached from East D Street going south. A police spokesperson said the driver of the sedan ran the stop sign at the intersection and collided with the minivan, causing it to flip.

Emergency responders went to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the sedan driver had run from the wreck, leaving their vehicle behind. Police said the sedan was reported stolen from Puyallup. Sjogren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers tried to track the suspect with dogs without success. A collision investigation team was called to the scene. An update on the investigation wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.