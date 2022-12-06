Woman killed in Tampa shooting, police ask for help IDing shooter

A woman was shot Sunday evening in the 1900 block of West Main Street in West Tampa and later died from her injuries, according to a Tampa Police Department news release Monday.

The shooter was described as a light-complexioned Black man in his mid-20s to early 30s and between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 6 feet tall, according to the news release. Police say he has his hair in twists.

He is believed to have fled on foot south from the shooting location.

The shooter remains at large and Tampa police say investigators are trying to identify the man and take him into custody.

The woman who died was not named and was only described by police as a Black woman in her mid-20s. The agency said she was taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle, where she later died.

An investigation is ongoing, officers said. Information has not been released regarding a possible motive for the shooting.

Tampa police ask anyone with information to call 813-231-6130, send a tip to TIP411 or download and use the Tampa Police Department app.