Woman killed in three-vehicle crash on County Road 484

A three-vehicle crash on Tuesday outside of Dunnellon claimed the life of one person while nine others escaped serious injuries.

The crash blocked traffic along a section of County Road 484 for several hours. It involved two pickup trucks and a sport utility vehicle.

Law enforcement officials arrested one person, but not for the causing the accident on the two-lane roadway.

Here's what we know:

Where did the crash happen? CR 484 and Southwest 134th Court.

FHP troopers said a woman in this Chevy Equinox was killed after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Investigating agency: Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? FHP troopers said a GMC Denali pickup truck was eastbound on CR 484. A GMC Sierra pickup truck also was eastbound on CR 484 and in front of the Denali. A Chevy Equinox was westbound on CR 484.

Authorities said the driver of the Equinox veered over the center line and side-swiped the Sierra. The SUV then hit the Denali head-on before stopping.

It's unknown if speed was a factor. The area where the crash happened was dark.

This Chevy Denali was one of three vehicles involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday.

What time were first responders notified? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned to the crash at 5:53 p.m. and arrived at 5:57 p.m.

Death and injuries: FHP officials said the Equinox driver was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Those in the other two vehicles — seven men, including the driver, who were in the Sierra, and a man and woman in the Denali — were not injured, troopers said.

FHP troopers said this GMC Sierra was one of three vehicles involved in a crash that killed a woman on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as a 46-year-old woman from Dunnellon. Officials said the woman was on her way home from work when the crash occurred.

Arrest: Troopers said Abenamar Sanchez-Hernandez, 24, of Orlando, was charged with driving the Sierra without a license. The six passengers, ages 20 to 34, are from Orlando and were also on their way home from work.

Court appearance: On Wednesday, Sanchez-Hernandez appeared in front of County Judge Robert Landt for his first appearance hearing.

Through a Spanish interpreter, the judge told Sanchez-Hernandez there's probable cause for his arrest. The man told the judge he plans to hire his own lawyer. He has no criminal history, according to a prosecutor from the State Attorney's Office.

Sanchez-Hernandez's bail was increased by the judge from $1,000 to $5,000. The judge ordered Sanchez-Hernandez not to drive without a valid driver's license and set his next court date for the end of the month.

CR 484 death: Man dies following traffic accident on CR 484

Traffic deaths: Tuesday's traffic death was the first for the year anywhere in Marion County. FHP investigated the first traffic death of 2023 on Jan. 6 when a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Maricamp Road.

Last year, troopers investigated 90 traffic fatalities. That number could change as troopers finalize their figures. The tally does not include traffic fatalities in the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Tuesday