Woman killed in Thursday shooting identified

Jan. 29—The woman killed in a Thursday shooting at a home on East 25th Street has been identified.

Owensboro Police Department report say Shannon Michelle Buchler, 49, died of a gunshot wound Thursday in the 100 block of East 25th Street. Reports say officer called to the home found Buchler dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

A juvenile female and an adult man were also found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, reports say. No information was available on either the juvenile or adult male Friday.

The incident is believed to have been a domestic disturbance, OPD reports say.