Woman killed by a tree in Sacramento County’s second confirmed storm death, California’s fourth

Sacramento County officials said a woman was found dead Tuesday after a tree fell on her, marking the fourth known storm-related death in Northern California and second in the county after a powerful atmospheric river swept across the state.

A 63-year-old woman was found dead in the backyard of her Fair Oaks residence Tuesday, Sacramento County spokeswoman Kim Nava said in an email. Her identity has not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, pending notification of family.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District medics were called at about 11 a.m. to Fair Oaks for a medical emergency, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a Metro Fire spokesman.

Nava wrote that the woman died from complications of blunt force trauma.

The woman’s death marks the second death within Sacramento County after wind gusts measuring nearly 70 mph buffeted the region Sunday and Monday.

A Carmichael man died Sunday from blunt force trauma after a tree fell on him and he was rushed to a hospital. Chad Ensey, 41, died after getting hit by a tree in the 5300 block of Gibbons Drive.

The two other known deaths happened outside the capital region.

An 82-year-old Yuba City man, David Gomes, was inspecting a redwood at his home Sunday when it fell on him, police said. A Santa Cruz County man also died after a tree hit him, authorities said.

The peak of the storm Sunday in the capital region toppled trees and knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Sacramento. The storm then moved to Southern California, where it was continuing Tuesday.