Woman killed, two others hurt in Belleville triple shooting, police say

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Church Street in Belleville Saturday morning and two other females were found inside of a residence with bullet wounds, authorities said.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released by the coroner’s office.

The two shooting victims are hospitalized in St. Louis. One was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The name of the suspect in the triple shooting has not been released because charges have not been filed, police said.

Belleville Police Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan said there is a family relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Preliminary investigation shows that a domestic disturbance occurred in a home and the suspect then shot all three victims, Heffernan said.

Heffernan said police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Church Street immediately following a call that came into the police department at 9:50 a.m. reporting a woman needing help.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female inside a residence that was shot. Officers checked the property further and located two more female victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Heffernan said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the deceased victim was pronounced dead at the residence. He said she had been shot.

Investigators remained at the homicide scene Saturday afternoon as they checked a white frame home at 322 S. Church St at the corner of East Garfield and South Church streets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.