Woman killed in two-vehicle accident near Sangamon County-Christian County line

A 53-year-old woman from Kincaid died in a traffic accident at Illinois 104 and Cardinal Hill Road east of Pawnee just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Saturday confirmed an Illinois State Police report that the woman was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.

The identity of the woman was being withheld pending notification of family, Allmon said.

According to ISP, the woman was driving a GMC Terrain and traveling south on Cardinal Hill Road when she ran a stop sign and struck the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west on Illinois 104 near the Sangamon County-Christian County line.

The driver of the Silverado was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

Illinois 104 was closed for several hours, according to the ISP report.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Kincaid woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 104