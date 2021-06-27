Woman killed in two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Independence, police say

Independence police are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead Sunday.

Police were called at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the area of US 40 Highway and South Sterling Avenue on a crash, Sergeant Jason Petersen, with the Independence Police Department, said in an email.

The driver of a gray Ford Explorer headed eastbound on US 40 Highway failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, then crashed into a Lincoln that was turning left on southbound Sterling Avenue, Petersen said.

The Ford Explorer kept moving southeast, then crashed into the concrete base of a traffic signal, police said.

The woman driving the Explorer was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, Petersen said. No one else was in the vehicle with her.

The driver and passenger in the Lincoln were not injured.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified, police said.