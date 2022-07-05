Was woman killed in Waynesboro manslaughter case intoxicated? Trial begins Thursday.

WAYNESBORO — Last year on the night of Oct. 4, 38-year-old Christina M. Royston was driving a van in the 1800 block of East Main Street in Waynesboro when her vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old Charlottesville man.

Following the accident, Royston got out of her van and "charged" the motorcycle driver, according to court records, and the two ended up in the middle of the road as Royston began "swearing and yelling."

Two vehicles managed to pass the pair before a 1998 Honda that was headed westbound drove into the scene and slammed into Royston and the motorcycle driver, court records state.

Royston was killed. The motorcycle driver survived.

The driver of the Honda, Fredrick J. Palka, 53, of Crozet, stopped at a nearby gas station after allegedly striking the two victims. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after failing a field sobriety test, court records show.

Authorities said Palka's blood-alcohol content was .19, more than two times over Virginia's legal limit to drive.

His two-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Thursday in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

In May, the Staunton Public Defender's Office tried to convince the court to introduce at the trial a certificate of analysis concerning the victim's blood — which showed a BAC of .082 (also over Virginia's legal limit), along with the presence of amphetamines and THC at the time of her death.

However, in June, Circuit Judge Paul Dryer denied the motion. In denying the motion, the judge said even if the defense was correct that Royston's level of intoxication was relevant to the cause of her death, that still wouldn't necessitate its admission because the test results could mislead the jury.

"The introduction of the certificate of analysis would cause the jury to believe that it is tasked with deciding whether the Decedent or Defendant was more at fault instead of the appropriate question — did (Palka) cause the death of (Royston), a fact the Commonwealth must prove as an element of the involuntary manslaughter charge," Dryer wrote in denying the motion.

Story continues

Palka remains at Middle River Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to her obituary, Royston, of Waynesboro, was a married mother of four daughters and a property manager at both the Wintergreen Resort and Massanutten Resort. She also cared for special needs children, the obituary said.

Waynesboro ReStore closes; New pickleball courts; Downtown display — The buzz

Former Stuarts Draft High School assistant named new Wilson Memorial principal

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Manslaughter trial Thursday for man who reportedly hit woman in road