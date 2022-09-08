The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

Shreveport Police were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle at 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Makaree Rayson, 21, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rayson was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for autopsy and was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

Rayson's death marks the 38th homicide in Caddo Parish for 2022. This murder remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

In this case, Shreveport Police Department said anyone with information can contact police at 318-673-7300 #3.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Woman killed Wednesday evening has been named