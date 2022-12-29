Woman killed Wednesday night in mobile home fire in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

An adult woman was killed Wednesday night in a fire at a mobile home in Beechmont, according to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard at 8:22 p.m and arrived at the home at 8:26 p.m., Cooper said. The fire was contained by 8:32 p.m., he said, but a woman was killed in the blaze.

No cause has been determined for the incident, and no other injuries were reported, Cooper said.

Cooper said arson investigators responded to the scene as well.

The woman who was killed has not yet been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

