Woman killed in New Year's shooting in Rostraver

Jan. 2—A woman was killed early New Year's morning in a shooting in Rostraver, township police said late Saturday night.

The 59-year-old woman, who was not identified, was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Rostraver Road, near the intersection of Rankin's Crossroads, police said.

Police said that several vehicles were traveling in the vicinity when the shooting occurred. Police did not say whether the woman was a pedestrian or was in one of the vehicles driving through the area at the time of the shooting.

The Westmoreland County Detectives are assisting Rostraver police in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Westmoreland County Coroner could not be reached for comment late Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rostraver police at 724-929-8811.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .