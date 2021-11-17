Woman killed in York County homicide near NC state line, deputies say

A woman has been found dead in York County near the North Carolina state line in a case being treated as a homicide, officials said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner.

The woman was found dead Tuesday night on Echo Springs Circle near Rhyne Road northwest of Clover, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook that a person of interest is in custody in the case. The victim and person in custody knew each other, the statement said.

Police have not released other details.

Patrol deputies, forensics, and detectives were on scene late Tuesday night as the investigation continues, Faris said.

