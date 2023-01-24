Woman kills unknown man who entered her apartment, Forest Acres police say

A woman shot and killed an unknown man who entered the apartment where she and her child live, the Forest Acres Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday night, police said in a news release.

At about 10:45 p.m., the woman called 911 to report the shooting, according to the release.

Officers responded to The Landing at Forest Acres apartment complex at 3431 Covenant Road and found 28-year-old Davon Tyree Brockenbrough on the floor just inside the woman’s door, police said. That apartment complex is near North Beltline Boulevard.

Officers and Richland County EMS attempted to render aid to Brockenbrough, but found no signs of life, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, and a Monday morning autopsy showed Brockenbrough died of a single gunshot wound, police said. A toxicology report is pending.

The woman and her child were not physically harmed, police said.

“Right now, it remains unknown why the suspect entered the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said in the release. “In the meantime, we recognize the resident’s right to defend her home and family as per the ‘Castle Doctrine’ under South Carolina law,” the Palmetto State’s version of the stand your ground law.

Once the investigation is concluded, the findings will be presented to the solicitor’s office to determine if any charges will be brought in the case, police said.

In the meantime, the police department victim’s advocate is in contact with the woman and is offering services, according to the release.

“We recognize this deadly shooting is one family’s worst nightmare and another family’s tragedy. We also want our community to know there is no threat to the public at this time,” Robinson said.

The Landings at Forest Acres is the same apartment complex where a Columbia man was shot and killed and found behind the wheel of a car in February 2022. Brandon Van Dyke’s death in that incident was the first homicide in Forest Acres since the shooting death of Officer Greg Alia on September 30, 2015, police said at that time.