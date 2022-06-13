Woman knocked out cold at Whataburger; Police investigating viral fight

Jun. 13—A weekend brawl caught on video in the parking lot of a Whataburger in Brownsville has caught the attention of police.

The video, posted and now viral on social media, shows two couples fighting, initially a pair of women fighting on the ground and a pair of men trading blows. At one point, an unidentified man disengages from his fight with the other man to kick one of the women in the head. A car obscures the view of what happens to the woman next, but when the view clears that woman is shown knocked out on the pavement.

A second video shows people attempting to revive the woman.

"The Brownsville Police Department has been made aware of a video of an assault that occurred on June 11, 2022, at approximately 2:15 a.m. at the Whataburger on the 3500 block of Alton Gloor," the Brownsville Police Department stated in a media release. "The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating the case since the person in the video came to file a report."

The Brownsville Police Department did not receive any calls for service during or shortly after the fight.

"Through social media, we were made aware of the assault that occurred," police said. "To debunk any social media chatter, the female that was assaulted is not deceased and came in to file the report."

The name of the female will not be released due to being a juvenile.

Prior to the woman filing a report, police were monitoring social media in efforts to identify the people in the video.

"The Brownsville Police Department would like to remind the public that if they see any criminal activity or assaults, to please call the police in order for the investigation to start in its early stages," police said Monday. — The video is available on Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/2p854bua.