Woman knocks Kroger clerk unconscious as her 1-year-old was in shopping cart, cops say

A 1-year-old child sat in a shopping cart as her mother knocked a Kroger worker unconscious, according to Michigan police and news reports.

The 20-year-old mother was in the self-checkout aisle with her child on Dec. 4 when she began “screaming” at the clerk at the St. Clair Shores store, police said, according to the Macomb Daily

She had asked the worker for help removing items from her tab, but the employee walked away, police told WWJ.

Surveillance footage obtained by WJBK shows the mother leave her cart and walk toward the worker, hitting her in the face and knocking her to the ground.

“The victim did lose consciousness for a bit, and was transported to the hospital for treatment of head injury,” St. Clair Shores police Detective Gordon Carrier told WJBK.

The worker suffered a black eye and other head injuries, but is expected to be OK, according to WWJ.

Police charged the mother with aggravated assault and she is due in court in January, court records show.

St. Clair Shores is about 20 miles northeast of Detroit.

