Woman known as the 'U-Haul bandit' after police chase in Taylorville arrested in Decatur

A Nokomis woman called "the U-Haul bandit" for leading Taylorville Police on a chase in a U-Haul box truck last week, was arrested in Decatur just before noon Sunday.

Decatur Police Sgt. Brian Earles confirmed Monday that Lindy J. Miller, 41, was arrested at a residence in the 800 block of East Rogers Avenue in Decatur.

Earles didn't immediately know Miller's connection to the residence. She did not resist arrest, according to Earles.

Miller has an extensive criminal history in Macon County, including burglary and home invasion.

Earles said Miller was jailed on eight felony counts and a violation of parole after she skipped a Macon County Circuit Court hearing on Nov. 3.

Miller was jailed as of Monday morning and had a 10:30 a.m. court date.

She was arrested and accused of retail theft in Taylorville, said Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler.

The U-Haul bandit struck again and other areas. If you see this U-Haul it has Arizona Plates # AK11717 please call 911. Please do not approach the subject. The subject has been identified and has a history of Armed Robberies, Kidnapping, Burglary, Fleeing the Police this subject currently has warrants. We have to put an end to this. We have been in contact with U-Haul. TPD terminated the pursuit shortly after this video due to very dangerous conditions also we know who it is, you can run but can’t hide forever. Posted by Taylorville Police Department on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Sangamon County court records show Miller also was arrested on two counts of retail theft in Springfield on Oct. 22.

Wheeler said witnesses connected Miller to the U-Haul truck and Flock cameras had earlier picked up the license plate number.

Taylorville officers spotted Miller driving the truck Thursday and gave chase.

Police seemingly had Miller's truck corralled in a backyard, but she backed the truck up and nearly collided with a police car before driving off.

Officers gave a brief pursuit, but it was terminated because Miller was driving "too crazy," Wheeler said.

Earlier, a Taylorville Police officer could be seen in a video posted on the police department's Facebook page approaching Miller's truck with his gun drawn.

That is standard operating procedure, Wheeler confirmed.

"Anytime you have a pursuit with anyone you have to be safe, so you always have your weapon out," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said his office received a call Friday morning from Illiopolis Police reporting the truck was parked in the public works department.

Wheeler said there was no key in the vehicle but police recovered a cell phone.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Woman called U-Haul bandit after Taylorville chase arrested in Decatur