Woman last seen driving to school out of state reported missing by Columbia police

A Columbia woman has gone missing while traveling to an out of state school, police said Monday.

Shauna Brown, 21, has not spoken with her mother since July 10, the Columbia Police Department said. That lack of communication is out of character for Brown, according to her mother.

Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama, but police said they don’t believe she ever made it to her destination.

Brown was last seen wearing royal blue nursing scrubs and was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with a South Carolina license plate reading TXR-359, according to police.

Anyone with information about Brown, or her whereabouts, is asked to call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online.





