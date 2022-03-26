Woman last seen in Mint Spring. The Sheriff's Office says she is missing, seek help.

Bobbie Harris was reported missing March 26, 2022, by Augusta County authorities.

MINT SPRING — Police are helping search for a woman who left the Mint Spring area Friday on foot and is deemed missing, according to a press release.

Bobbie Lynn Harris was last seen about 8 a.m. Friday, walking. She was wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and has a tattoo on her neck that says, "I stand alone."

She is 46 years old, stand 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 180. She is identified as a white female and has brown hair and eyes, the Sheriff's Office said.

"If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017," said the release.

