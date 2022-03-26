Woman last seen in Mint Spring. The Sheriff's Office says she is missing, seek help.
This article is being provided free to all readers in an effort to get the word out about a missing person.
MINT SPRING — Police are helping search for a woman who left the Mint Spring area Friday on foot and is deemed missing, according to a press release.
Bobbie Lynn Harris was last seen about 8 a.m. Friday, walking. She was wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and has a tattoo on her neck that says, "I stand alone."
She is 46 years old, stand 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 180. She is identified as a white female and has brown hair and eyes, the Sheriff's Office said.
"If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017," said the release.
