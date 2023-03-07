Woman is latest to be arrested in murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi

[Source]

Hong Kong police have arrested a seventh suspect in the gruesome murder of 28-year-old socialite and influencer Abby Choi, whose dismembered body was found in large pots of soup.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 29-year-old woman surnamed Pun for assisting Lam Shun, an employee of a yacht rental company, and Alex Kwong, Choi’s ex-husband, to escape the city by sea.

Pun, who is reportedly a friend of Kwong, allegedly helped arrange a boat to aid his escape before fleeing to mainland China.

She was arrested at the Shenzhen Bay Port by Hong Kong authorities and charged with one count of assisting an offender.

Pun is the third person to be arrested for aiding and abetting an offender in relation to Choi’s murder case.

Last week, Lam was arrested and charged with the same offense for helping Kwong flee Hong Kong by sea for a reward of 300,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $38,000).

On Monday, the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court granted Lam a cash bail of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately $6,400) after appearing in court.

He is prohibited from leaving Hong Kong and is required to report to the Tsing Yi police station two times a week.

On Feb. 27, Kwong — along with his brother and father, Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau — was charged with the murder of Choi.

Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

All four defendants were detained without bail.

Kwong Kau’s mistress, Ng, was the fifth suspect arrested on suspicion of hiding Kwong. She was released on bail without charge.

Choi disappeared on Feb. 21 and was last seen via CCTV footage in Tai Po District.

Parts of her dismembered body were found in two large stainless steel pots of soup and in a freezer at a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen.

Choi’s torso and hands are still missing. The investigation remains ongoing.

The model, who shared a daughter and a son with Kwong, was involved in a financial dispute with his family, which police believe was the motive for her murder.

All suspects involved in the case are expected to return to Kowloon City Court on May 8.